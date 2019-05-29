NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - All lanes of westbound I-270 are closed at New Florissant due to an accident involving an overturned semi.
The accident happened just before 8:00 p.m.
Four vehicles were involved. Two victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is unknown when the westbound lanes will re-open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.