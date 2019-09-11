ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An overturned semi-truck is causing delays for drivers in downtown St. Louis.
Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the semi-truck overturned on the ramp from the Poplar Street Bridge onto southbound Interstate 55, causing delays for Illinois drivers heading into Missouri.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw a man who appeared to be the driver of the vehicle out and walking around.
No other information has been released.
