GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate 270 are blocked in Illinois after a crash involving a semi truck.
According to IDOT, the crash happened around milepost 10, east of Illinois 157 at Glen Carbon. It is unclear what led to the crash or whether there are any injuries, but traffic cameras show an overturned tractor trailer blocking the eastbound lanes of the highway.
Illinois State Police Department officials told News 4 there were no other vehicles involved in the crash. They also said the eastbound lanes of the interstate are expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should detour around the closure by taking Illinois 157.
