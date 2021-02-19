GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate 270 are blocked in Illinois after a crash involving a semi truck.
According to IDOT, the crash happened around milepost 10, east of Illinois 157 at Glen Carbon. It is unclear what led to the crash or whether there are any injuries, but traffic cameras show an overturned tractor trailer blocking the entire highway.
There is no estimate on when the wreck will be cleared. News 4 is headed to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.
