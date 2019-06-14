ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An overturned dump truck is causing massive delays for drivers heading into Illinois from downtown St. Louis.
The truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge before noon Friday.
The Illinois State Police Department is urging drivers to re-route or prepare for a delay.
No one was injured in the crash.
No other information has been released.
