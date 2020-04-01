ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The driver inside a stolen car crashed and overturned along the exit ramp from I-70 eastbound onto Hanley Road in St. Louis County Wednesday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol said the car had been reported stolen and the person inside the car ran away after the crash.
The crash caused delays for the MetroLink between the airport and North Hanley station. Metro said shuttles would transport passengers between the stations with delays up to an hour.
The overturned car was towed from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.