ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Overnight storms left thousands of people in the dark.
At the height of the storms about 9,000 Ameren Missouri customers lost power. As of 5:30 a.m. about 5,000 remained without power.
Lightning from the thunderstorms is also believed to have caused a fire at a home on Conway Oaks Drive in Chesterfield. No one was injured but the home’s attic was damaged.
