ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Overnight severe weather produced hail in several areas of the St. Louis region.
News 4 viewers in Florissant, St. Charles and Edwardsville sent in photos and videos of hail.
In the videos you can hear the hail ping off garages and thump onto the ground.
A photo sent to us by Meghan in St. Charles shows the hail piled on the sidewalk and it almost looks like snow.
