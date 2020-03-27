Overnight severe weather produced hail in several areas of the St. Louis region. News 4 viewers in Florissant, St. Charles and Edwardsville sent in photos and videos of hail.

Hail photos

On the left is hail that fell in Edwardsville and on the right is hail from Florissant.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Overnight severe weather produced hail in several areas of the St. Louis region.

In the videos you can hear the hail ping off garages and thump onto the ground.

A photo sent to us by Meghan in St. Charles shows the hail piled on the sidewalk and it almost looks like snow.

PHOTOS: Overnight storms bring hail to St. Louis region

