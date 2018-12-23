NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — A standoff between police and a suspect ended peacefully early Sunday morning after authorities surrounded a north St. Louis neighborhood when a person barricaded themself inside a home.
Just past 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a house near West Florissant and Goodfellow Road for a report of a disturbance.
Details surrounding what led up to the standoff have not been released.
Police blocked off roads along the intersections of Emma Avenue and Leonora Avenue, and Goodfellow and West Florissant.
The standoff ended peacefully around 2 a.m. Sunday when the suspect came out of the home and was taken into custody.
It is unclear if anyone else was inside the home.
News 4 will update this story if any more information becomes available.
