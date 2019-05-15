ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – At least three people were taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in south St. Louis.
Two cars and a semi-truck collided on Gravois near Russell shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
At least one person had to be cut from the car.
The roadway was closed while crews were on the scene.
No other information regarding the crash or injuries has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.