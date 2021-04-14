ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in north St. Louis overnight.
According to police, a man was shot and killed around midnight at McLaran and Riverview at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. No other details regarding the homicide have been released.
The shooting death marks the 55th homicide of 2021 in the City of St. Louis, which is an average of about one homicide every two days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.