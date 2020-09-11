ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A semi-truck rolled over on the ramp from Interstate 55 to the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge overnight.
Just after midnight, a News 4 photographer spotted the semi-truck on its side.
Two people were inside the cab of the truck at the time of the crash. One of them was taken to the hospital.
The crash was cleared from the roadway just before 6 a.m.
News 4 has covered several semi-truck rollovers at the same turn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.