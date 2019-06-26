ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A police chase ended in a deadly crash near the Poplar Street Bridge overnight.
Police in Cahokia were reportedly called to a ZX gas station on Water Street around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for a robbery. When officers arrived, the store was closed but police said it was apparent there was a crime. Illinois State Police told News 4 items were taken but did not disclose what those items were.
A News 4 photographer at the ZX gas station noted a window was broken out and there were a couple packs of cigarettes scattered on the ground.
Officers then said they spotted the suspect driving on northbound Route 3 and initiated a pursuit.
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle went airborne on Route 3 near the entrance ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge and overturned, according to the Illinois State Police Department. The vehicle then landed in a heavily brushed area.
Illinois State Police confirmed to News 4 one person inside the suspect vehicle was pronounced dead following the crash.
The northbound lanes of Route 3 were closed until just before 4:30 a.m.
