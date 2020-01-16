ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A church is north St. Louis was damaged by an overnight fire.
Firefighters were called to St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in the 4400 block of Cote Brilliante in The Ville neighborhood around 1 a.m. Thursday.
No one was inside the building at the time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
