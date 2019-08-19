ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police believe two early morning crimes in St. Louis County may be connected.
Around 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the Energy Express at 13970 Manchester Road for a report of a robbery. The suspect allegedly stole money, cigarettes and lottery tickets.
About 20 minutes later, there was a report of an attempted robbery at the Circle K at 13655 Manchester Road.
No injuries were reported in either crime.
Authorities said no on is custody, but they believe both robberies were committed by the same individual.
