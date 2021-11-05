ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There was chaos in south St. Louis after a driver lost control and crashed into a home overnight.
The occupant of a home at S. Jefferson and Russell told News 4 she heard screeching and then felt the impact of the car hitting the building around 1 a.m. Friday. She then went outside and saw a badly damaged silver car and a hole in the wall of her photography studio.
While the woman was on the phone with 911 the damaged car caught fire. She then saw the driver hop into another car and leave the scene.
When EMS got to the area, an SUV sideswiped the ambulance, sending the SUV crashing into a cherry picker. The driver of the SUV walked to another ambulance and was taken to the hospital.
