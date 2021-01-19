OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Thequita Roseman says it was a harrowing encounter when North County Corporative police officers tried to raid her apartment looking for a suspect Saturday morning.
Roseman says she was inside with her two kids at the time. The suspect officers were looking for was not in Roseman's apartment.
She says she was terrified to open the door after seeing cases such as the killing of Breonna Taylor, and a Chicago raid where police arrested an innocent woman naked in her home after they responded to the wrong house.
A spokesperson for North County Cooperative police said officers were looking for a known suspect with multiple felonies. Officers thought that suspect was inside of Roseman’s home.
Police say earlier that morning, the suspect stole a North County Corporative patrol vehicle and dumped it near Roseman’s apartment. They say their K9 unit tracked the suspect to her apartment complex.
Roseman says she finally opened the door when officers said they were bringing in backup.
Roseman told News 4 police issued her an apology. Police say they are still looking for the suspect, but are not releasing the suspect’s identity at this time because they say the case is ongoing.
