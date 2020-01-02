OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County woman said she paid for renovations but the contractor didn’t finish the job and left frames and wires exposed.
In June, Laura Morgan went to a nearby Lowe’s to have custom doors built and installed by a third party contractor, Sim’s Home Repairs. Morgan said she paid Lowe’s more than $7,000 for the job.
“It has been a nightmare, it really has,” said Morgan.
She called the work shoddy and said the job has been incomplete for months now.
“I’m not happy with that at all, because that’s what I hired them to do a professional job and to do it right and in a timely manner,” Morgan said.
She said contractors with Sims left uneven caulk, doors not fitting in the frame properly, and they removed her doorbell and alarm system
“I’m also without my alarm because of the way the doors were inset, I couldn’t have the alarms put back on the door so right now I’m unprotected as far as security,” she said.
News 4 reached out to Sims Home Repairs, an employee said they would be looking into this and they plan to return to Morgan’s home next week to make corrections.
News 4 reported in 2018 a South City woman had similar issues with a Lowe’s third party contractor.
Mona Van Vooren said she dealt with an unfinished deck for more than a year, paying $45,000 for the job.
Lowe’s contractors eventually fixed the problem after News 4 stepped in.
News 4 reached out to Lowe’s for a comment and we’re waiting to hear back.
Morgan did state that a Lowe’s representative told her they too weren’t satisfied with the job the contractor left.
