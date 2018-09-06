OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Controversy is brewing over the prospective new life for a long-vacant building in Overland.
Community members are concerned about a newly- proposed liquor store filling the vacancy left behind by the old machine shop at Lackland and Ashby.
"I don't think it's going to be good right here," said one anonymous Overland resident. "There are kids here all the time, I don't agree with it at all."
But residents are split on the issue. Some say any new business is a good thing.
"I mean, a business is a business," said longtime Overland resident Ken Imp.
With a shop that sells alcohol only three blocks away, Overland 4th Ward Alderwoman Natalie Gerke said answers for what awaits this property are still up in the air.
"Nothing is set in stone yet for it," said Natalie Gerke."I asked residents for their input and I had over 30 different residents come at me with different viewpoints,"
A resolution to grant a liquor license was tabled at August's city council session.
News 4 received a copy of the schedule for next Monday's meeting. The resolution is absent from the agenda.
"You want to have things to fill in your businesses and you want to have revenue," said Natalie Gerke. "On the other hand, you have to balance that with making sure that you respect and reflect the needs of the citizens and families that live here."
News 4 learned Overland city officials are pressing pause, awaiting the results of a traffic study to see how the proposal would impact the busy Lackland and Ashby intersection.
News 4 also reached out to the owner of the building, we're still waiting to hear back.
