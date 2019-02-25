OVERLAND (KMOV.com) - Frustration about postal service is growing in Overland. Dozens of people are posting complaints online including reports of wrong mail or no mail at all.
Carl Williams says he's been fighting this battle for years.
"Sometime they wouldn't even come until later at night and then sometimes they have the mail in the wrong box," said Williams.
The wrong mail has ended up at Rudy Hamilton's house, too.
"Sometimes it's a next door neighbor or sometimes it's a random street," said Hamilton.
Other Overland residents say delivery problems with the USPS are only getting worse.
"Getting other people's mail, that's been happening for a while. But not getting mail, I would say that's been more recent," said Wendy Martin. "At first I thought maybe I’m just not getting anything. But when it’s several days in a row, I think that’s kind of odd."
News 4 stopped by the Overland post office for answers. The manager declined to give her name or an on-camera interview. She said they did cancel letter delivery for one day in January because of the weather but couldn't explain other missed delivery days.
She acknowledged problems with mixed up mail and said she has talked to new employees about paying closer attention. She also said they are have some open letter carrier positions but wouldn't say how many, and said that can add to other carrier's work load.
"The thing I hear from the mail carriers is this is a bad route around here," said Williams. "I don't know what they mean by that but a lot of them don't like this route because of the mail they get mixed up and takes so long to deliver our mail."
Williams worries if he is getting someone else's mail, who is getting his.
"Sometimes I have to hand carry mail to different neighbors and say 'Hey this don’t belong to me, this belongs to you.'" said Williams.
News 4 also reached out to USPS regional managers. They say they will be looking into staffing and other reported issues in Overland. They also stress that customers need to file a complaint. That way they have the address and can investigate what the source of the problem is along the route. She said while their goal is to have mail delivered in daylight hours, weather, staffing, and mail volume can impact that.
You can report a complaint here or by calling 1-800-ASK-USPS.
