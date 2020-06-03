OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Overland police are looking for the public’s help finding a 69-year-old man who has been missing since early Wednesday morning.
John Wallrapp was reported missing when he did not return from an evening walk, and his friends and family are concerned as he had been very depressed over recent world events and had been diagnosed with cancer four years ago. They also said he shas been showing signs of dementia recently and has spoke of suicide in the past.
Wallrapp is 5’11 and weighs 215 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and wears eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
Anyone who sees Wallrapp or has information related to his whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Overland Police Department at 314-428-4760.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.