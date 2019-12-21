OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers from the Overland Police Department helped an unusual friend Saturday morning.
The department said officers noticed a barred owl tangled in a rope Saturday morning. The rope was holding a bird feeder.
Police said they think the owl may have been tangled there for several hours and maybe even for most of the night.
Officers did what they do best and rescued the owl.
"It was exhausted and quite frightened," the department said on their Facebook page.
Officers untangle the owl, set it on the ground to rest and then it flew away to safety.
