ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the Overland Police Department are looking for a missing woman last seen Sunday morning.
Officers said Debra Anne Hamilton was last seen Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the area of Thorpe and Chaucer. The 66-year-old has dementia and multiple sclerosis.
Police said she gets confused when she's on her medication. She left in the night and was returned home but she later left again and hasn't been found.
If you know anything about her whereabouts, call the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1221.
