CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Overland man was charged after police said he had sexual contact with a child.
The Creve Coeur Police Department said 32-year-old Jared Shadley of Overland was charged with statutory sodomy after reports of the sexual misconduct with a child.
Police said a family member reported the incident to officers on January 26. An investigation identified Shadley as the suspect. Shadley and the juvenile victim knew each other, according to police.
Shadley was charged with three counts of statutory sodomy with someone younger than 12 years old.
Shadley is being held in jail on a $150,000 cash only bond.
