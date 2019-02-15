Michel Hunley mugshot

Michel Hunley was charged with first-degree domestic assault and an armed criminal action.

 Overland Police Department

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 32-year-old man was charged after a domestic incident occurred at his home on Friday, police said. 

He is currently in custody at the St. Louis County Jail on a $150,000 bond. 

