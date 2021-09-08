ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man from Overland has been charged following a shooting outside of a St. Peters bar on Aug. 31.
St. Peters police said 39-year-old Keith Johnson, of Overland, was asked to leave the Diamond Music Hall on N. Cloverleaf Dr. after causing a disturbance around 12:30 a.m. Once outside, he got into a fight and took out a gun. He began shooting and a man and female were struck, police said. The man was hit in the arm and the woman was hit by a bullet on her foot. Both victims received medical treatment and have been released from the hospital.
Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held at the St. Charles County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Rapper 50 Cent performed inside the Diamond Music Hall that night. According to the venue's website, he was part of an event that was scheduled from 7 p.m. to midnight.
