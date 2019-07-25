OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Overland man was charged after shooting 115 rounds into trees in his backyard while intoxicated, police said.
On Wednesday, Overland police officers responded to a call of shots fired in a residential neighborhood in the 10400 block of Canter Way Drive. Upon arrival, officers heard constant gunfire and surrounded the resident they believed the gunshots were coming from.
Joseph Manley, 56, exited the house and admitted he was shooting his guns into the trees in his backyard and he had been drinking alcohol. Wild Acres Park is behind his backyard.
Officers revealed he used three different types of guns; an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a FNH semi-automatic handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Court documents say Manley fired a total of 115 rounds and a breathalyzer revealed his blood alcohol content was .148.
Manley was charged with three counts of unlawful use of weapon while intoxicated on Thursday.
Police said Manley is considered dangerous as he fired over 100 rounds in a residential neighborhood.
Manley is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
