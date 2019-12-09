CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 40-year-old Overland man was arrested after allegedly making death threats against St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.
Gerald Golden, of the 2200 block of Woodgrass Drive in Overland, is charged with 1st degree stalking. In court documents, Golden’s accused of sending text messages to a woman, threatening her life and the lives of numerous people.
Chelsea Draper, deputy chief of staff for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, told News 4 that she couldn’t comment on whether Golden made threats against Bell. Draper said she was unable to speak about additional threats other than those in the court documents because warrants hadn’t been returned on any additional charges and if there are any they’ll be handled by another prosecutor’s office because of a potential conflict of interest.
"Due to a conflict, we are hands off from here on out. The case will be conflicted out, we will not be prosecuting this case," said Draper.
But a relative of the female victim confirmed to News 4 that Golden sent text messages to the woman threatening to rape and murder her. The relative also said Golden threatened to kill Bell, along with an assistant prosecutor and a circuit court judge.
In the text messages that Golden, who is white, sent to the woman, who is black, the relative said Golden used the N-word at least 40 times. He also said the woman knew Golden because she’d been a customer of his business.
Draper said Bell and other prosecutors have received death threats almost monthly since Bell was elected the first African-American prosecuting attorney in St. Louis history.
"It's not unusual but you do have to take it seriously each and every time because you don't ever know when it's going to materialize," said Draper.
In 2009 Golden pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace in Warren County. And in 2011 a judge granted a full order of protection against Golden. On December 4th Golden was charged with 1st degree stalking. His bond is set at $50,000 cash only. While in custody he’s required to undergo a mental evaluation.
