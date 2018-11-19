OLD MONROE (KMOV.com) - An Overland man is accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl in Lincoln County.
Jason Vaughan is charged with first-degree statutory rape and sodomy.
Police said the girl, who is from Ohio, was visiting a family member in Old Monroe in June when Vaughan forced her to have sex with him and also made other unwanted sexual contacted with her.
Because he does not live in Missouri full-time, police did not find him until November 15 when Chesterfield officers arrested him.
He is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
