OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Happening Monday, 911 service and calls will change in Overland.
Dispatching services in Overland will be handled only by St. Louis County police.
Overland police want residents to know that it will not impact how they make emergency calls.
You should still dial 9-1-1 for emergencies and call 314-428-1212 for non-emergency calls. Those will automatically be transferred to the St. Louis County Police Department.
