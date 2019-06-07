WEST ALTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A West Alton man was rescued by boat from his water-surrounded home after he called police to complain that he was dehydrated.
The rescue happened inside the loft of a home on Dwiggins Road just before 6:00 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters say the man was dehydrated and overheated because his home, which was surrounded by water, did not have power.
Rivers Pointe and St. Charles County paramedics rode in a boat to get him to medical crews, who took him to a hospital. He is expected to be okay.
