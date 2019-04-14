ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle into a building in downtown St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
The car went deep into the side of a building on Locust Street, near Tucker The building was vacant.
News 4's Venton Blandin was on the scene shortly after it happened. He said a man was passed out inside the vehicle.
First responders revived the man who they say had overdosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.