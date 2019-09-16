UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man with active warrants for his arrest was tased and taken into custody after jumping from an ambulance Friday morning.
According to authorities, Steven Dunman, 42, was being taken via ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington after overdosing near Union when he jumped out. Someone then reported seeing a suspicious person near Dairy Queen who matched Dunman’s appearance.
An officer spotted Dunman and shouted his name, at which time he turned around and started running towards the direction of a daycare around the 8 a.m. drop-off time. The officer told Dunman to stop or he’d be tased. The officer then used a tazer and arrested Dunman.
Dunman reportedly had active warrants and was transferred to St. Louis County where there was a warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.