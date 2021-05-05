CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- On Wednesday afternoon, dozens of inmates inside the St. Louis County Justice Center graduated with a new skill that could help them land a job when they get out.
“It’s a blessing what they’re doing here,” said one of the inmates, Aaron Schenk.
He is one of the inmates that are part of the first class to graduate inside the jail with a ServSafe certificate. It’s an educational course for the hospitality industry.
Adding this type of training is just one new initiative started by director Doug Burris. Burris was hired eight months ago and has faced numerous challenges, including overcrowding and an understaffed jail.
“We need more staff and we need more staff now,” said Burris.
Right now, there are 1,055 inmates inside the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton. Before the pandemic began, there were 724. It’s a 40 percent increase, but the staff is decreasing.
“We have enough staff to safely supervise between 800-900 people and we have almost 1,100 people in here right now,” said Burris.
"The police department has not stopped arresting people and so we just keep adding more and more people,” he explained.
With courts shutdown for so long and a slow reopening, inmates are waiting for their day in court.
Schenk has been locked up on charges of sexual assault for 18 months. None of the graduates of ServSafe program have been convicted, they’re all pre-trial.
Delayed court dates and poor conditions inside the St. Louis City Justice Center were some of the reasons for the recent riots. Doug Burris says he doesn’t want to see that happen in Clayton.
“[Jails] are controlled places when you have the right staff, the right leadership and the right support,” he said.
That’s why he’s turning to St. Louis County Council for increased support. He’s asking for a $2 an hour raise for correction officers in an attempt to lure more people to the job. They’re looking to fill about 65 positions. Recent mass hiring events haven’t yielded many candidates.
“I think it would be an extreme benefit to the taxpayers to give these correction officers a raise because if not the jail is going to be in trouble,” said Burris.
Currently, the correction officers make around $35,000 a year and it’s been more than five years since they got a raise. Burris is asking St. Louis County Council to allocate funds for raises from the funding coming to the county from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The council recently met to discuss how to spend the millions of dollars and public safety was a top priority.
