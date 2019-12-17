ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says “overall things are in good shape” ahead of the Tuesday morning commute.
During a press conferee at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Bob Becker with MoDOT said crews were out throughout the night plowing and treating the roads to try and get them in the best shape possible for the morning commute. He said the mainlines are in good shape for the commute, but some of the ramps and interchanges could still have snow on them. Becker said plows will continue to be out Tuesday morning.
“If you can delay your way into work this morning and broaden out that rush hour, that would be better, less traffic out there, less congestion, less opportunities for problems,” he said.
Becker stressed that roads will be wet during the commute so drivers should slowdown, use caution and be sure there is plenty of stopping distance between vehicles.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop C took to Twitter after MoDOT's press conference to alert drivers that even though roads might look clear they could still have patches of black ice. In the tweet, troopers urged drivers to "keep an eye out and slow down."
Becker said MoDOT had struggles Monday night as the snow came down but once it stopped they were able to get things off quickly. He said Jefferson County was hit especially hard Monday. A crash involving a semi on I-55 near Festus left the northbound lanes closed for two hours Friday afternoon.
MSHP Troop C said they responded to 482 calls for service, 192 stranded motorists, 177 crashes, 15 crashes with injuries and no fatal crashes in the St. Louis area on Monday.
On Sunday, they responded to 489 calls for service, 124 stranded motorists, 189 crashes, 25 crashes with injuries and 4 fatal crashes in the St. Louis area.
In early November, the News 4 viewing area received their first burst of snowfall, keeping first responders busy. Becker said they weren't expecting the last burst of snow that came through
"If we would have known that was coming through we would have put heavier treatment down to get a little bit ahead of it," Becker said. "But we didn't see that much coming down, it had been light snow all day. We were able to manage it, but that got away from us."
The agency is urging drivers to check road conditions using their Traveler Information Map and allow extra time during the commute.
