ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A precautionary boil advisory is impacting areas of St. Louis County Friday morning.
Around 9 a.m., Missouri American Water said a power interruption at their treatment plant caused low-pressure.
The areas affected include parts of Overland and unincorporated St. Louis County. The area is bordered roughly by Midland Blvd. to the north, Ashby Rd. to the west, Page Ave. to the south and Burns Ave. to the east.
The advisory is impacting roughly 3,300 customers.
Customers under the advisory are required to boil water for three minutes prior to consumption. Tap water is okay for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses.
According to Missouri American Water, boil advisories typically last about 24 hours, although there is no guarantee on timing.
To find out if an area is included in the boil advisory, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.