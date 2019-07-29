ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Over 40 restaurants are participating in St. Louis Burger Week starting today.
Until Aug. 4, some of St. Louis’ most delicious restaurants will offer $6 burgers. The idea of the week is to get people to try new places while embracing the food, culture and St. Louis-love.
Passports will be handed out that participants can get stamped at participating locations throughout the week. Anyone who collects at least four stamps will be eligible for a grand prize drawing.
Click here for more details.
