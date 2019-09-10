ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – You will be able to get a three-course meal for a special price to help Friends of Kids with Cancer during West County Restaurant Week.
Between Sept. 16 and 22, participating restaurants will offer a special dinner menu for $30 or $45, with $5 from each meal being donated to Friends of Kids with Cancer.
Over 20 restaurants are participating in West County Restaurant Week. Click here for details and to view the menus.
