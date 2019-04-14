ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over 36,000 people are without power in the bi-state area early Sunday morning, according to the Ameren Outage Map.
Nearly 32,000 are without power on the Missouri side, while Illinois residents without power are just under 5,500.
News 4 is working to learn if these outages were directly caused by overnight rain and wind, and when residents can expect their power to return.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
To check outages, visit the Ameren Outage Map.
