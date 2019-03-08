ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you like riding bikes and want to support local food and restaurant businesses, you can contribute to and take part in a 300 plus mile bike ride from St. Louis to Nashville this week!
On Wednesday, March 13, The “Pastaria to Pastaria” bike ride will begin at James Beard winner Gerard Craft’s restaurant “Pastaria” in Clayton and head over 300 miles to Nashville to raise money for a special cause. The ride will end in Nashville on Friday, March 15.
The charity ride will raise funds and awareness for a new non-profit organization established by a group of local chefs, restaurant owners and farmers “St. Louis Chefs for Food Justice”. The organization rallies the chef community to support local farmers as well as feed the hungry.
“The challenge of the ride shows our dedication to strengthening our food ecosystem here in St. Louis as well as Nashville,” said Craft in a release.
Donations toward the cause can be made here. Any $50 donation to support the ride will be entered to win in-home catering for 20 people from Pastaria.
The winner must be within a 20-mile radius of the Pastaria St. Louis or Nashville location to redeem. Incremental entries for the drawing will be included for donations over $50.
The ride begins Wednesday at Pastaria at 7734 Forsyth Blvd in Clayton, Missouri and ends Friday at the concept’s Nashville location at 8 City Blvd. in Nashville, Tennessee.
