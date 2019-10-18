ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Over 500 veterans may have had their privacy breached by the VA St. Louis Women’s Clinic.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said they mailed letters on Sept. 4, 2019 from the clinic to enrolled veterans. The letters were sent to notify patients of their new primary care provider and may have also contained their next appointment time, location and provider name.
During the mail merge, 594 letters were mailed to the wrong address, resulting in veterans receiving letters intended for other patients. The error caused veteran names, addresses and provider names to be inadvertently disclosed, according to the VA.
The VA said patients whose information may have been disclosed were notified and provided steps they could take to protect themselves against identity theft.
