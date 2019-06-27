ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A car crash knocked out power to over 1,400 customers in North County Thursday morning.
A car hit a power line at Bellefontaine and Muriel around 8:15 a.m.
An estimated time for power to be restored has not been released.
No other information has been released.
