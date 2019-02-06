ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A problem intersection in west St. Louis County has the attention of drivers, some council members and the county executive.
The plan to fix the intersection on Clayton Road just before Highway 141 is not entirely clear but drivers told News 4 something needs to be done. The intersection allows eastbound drivers on Clayton Road to turn left into the Lamp and Lantern Village shopping area.
County Executive Steve Stenger reports 101 accidents have occurred at the intersection. In a letter to Third District Councilman Tim Fitch, Stenger wrote that he wants “turning restrictions” to reduce crashes but currently it is unclear if and when that will happen.
Fitch’s office told News 4 they are putting any kind of “action item” on hold because they are waiting for the city of Town and Country to complete a traffic study of the intersection. Officials in Town and Country said the study is currently in the early stages.
