ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Over 40 companies will be looking to hire at a job fair next week.
The job fair will be held at the Doubletree Hotel Westport at 1973 Craigshire on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Among the companies looking to hire are Express Scripts, Clarkson Eyecare, iHeart Media, Northstar Insurance Advisors, LLC., Panera Bread Saint Louis Headquarters, Schnucks Markets, Inc., St. Luke's Hospital and Walmart.
Parking and admission to the job fair are free. Attendees are asked to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes!
Click here for more information about the job fair or to pre-register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.