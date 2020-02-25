ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Over 60 companies will be looking to hire during an early March career fair at St. Louis Community College.
The free career fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 4 in the gymnasium at the college’s Meramec campus at 11333 Big Bend Road. Employers at the career fair will include Abbott EMS, Ballpark Village, Schnucks Markets, Saint Louis Zoo and more in a variety of fields.
For more information on the career fair contact the career development at 314-984-7584 or mc-careers@stlcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.