ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for an area of St. Louis County.
Missouri American Water said the advisory was issued Wednesday morning after a 20-inch main break caused pressure in the water system to drop. The utility stressed that advisory is strictly a precaution.
The advisory is in effect for the area south of Midland, west of Deihlman, north of Bonhomme and east of Spoede. Around 6,600 customers are impacted.
Customers under the advisory should boil their water for 3 minutes prior to drinking or cooking.
