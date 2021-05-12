ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Over 50 employers will be looking to hire during a job fair May 20.
The in-person hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Orlando’s Event & Conference Center at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights. The event will allow job seekers to meet in person with recruiters and hiring managers.
Among the dozens of employers seeking to hire will be Clarkson Eyecare, Northstar Insurance Advisors, Drury Hotels, FedEx, iHeart Media and Patriot Group International. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.