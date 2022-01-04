Over 50 children are currently hospitalized with COVID in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 50 kids in the St. Louis area have COVID and are hospitalized Tuesday morning.
The 54 COVID positive children is the highest total number found since the task force began releasing information about pediatric patients. Two weeks ago there were 18 kids in St. Louis are hospitals and in late November, there were six.
There have been surges in cases with children before. As the Delta variant spread in early September, there were 31 COVID positive juveniles in local hospitals. Now as we see Omicron in the area, the numbers are about almost double. Many more children are testing positive, but may not need to be hospitalized.
In the last two weeks 415 kids ages 0 to 9 tested positive in the city of St. Louis. The city also reports 415 positive cases among kids ages 10 to 19. Overall the highest number of cases is in young adults.
As of right now the 7-day average positivity rate for the city is 32 percent. Almost one in every three people getting tested for COVID are getting a positive result.
