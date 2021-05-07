It was another successful Give STL Day for charities across the St. Louis area.

On May 6 more than 2,700 local non-profits will be accepting donations in honor of Give STL Day.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – More than 2,700 local nonprofits participated in Give STL Day on May 6.

During the 24-hour donation drive more than 35,000 people donated to help raise $4.4 million for organizations across the bi-state area.

Since it began in 2014, Give STL Day has raised over $17.5 million for local nonprofits. Last year’s Give STL Day raised a record $4.5 million for the region’s organizations.

