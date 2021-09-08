ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com)— Citing a preliminary report, County Executive Dr. Sam Page discussed the number of COVID-19 cases reported from the first week of school at St. Louis County public schools Wednesday.
Data from 16 out of the 23 county districts show 323 student cases and 51 staff cases were reported. Those outbreaks led to 1,214 people quarantining. All districts have not reported their first week statistics, Page said. The current positivity rate among 10 to 14 year olds is 16.2%, higher than the community average of 10%.
"These numbers reveal that the level of transmission among our children is much too high," Page said. "It's crucial that parents and educators take steps now to stop the transmission of COVID in schools."
According to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, Missouri children ages 0 to 17 accounted for more than one-quarter of all new cases last week — the highest portion recorded throughout the pandemic. Throughout the course of the pandemic until August, Missouri children accounted for 11.8% of total COVID-19 cases in the state.
Recent data from local school districts show two St. Louis County are among the top five districts with most new COVID cases within the last 14 days:
- St. Louis Public School Districts has 172 new COVID cases
- Hazelwood School Districts has 86 new COVID cases
- Fort Zumwalt and Wentzville School Districts tracked 83 new cases
- Parkway School Districts reports 74 new cases
When asked about people not cooperating with schools or school nurses regarding quarantining and getting tested, Page said he will detail those incidents later Wednesday morning.
"We need to be following their direction on isolation, quarantining, and isolation. That is really what gives our kids the best chance in classroom learning this fall," he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.